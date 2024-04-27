Saints NFL Draft grade: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama 41st overall

The New Orleans Saints move up to make one of the steals in the draft and juice up their secondary by selecting Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry with the 41st overall selection.

McKinstry projects as an immediate starter in the Saints secondary, opposite of Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans finds itseld with two physical and aggressive corners on the outside with a secondary unit that could rank among the best next season.

Physical, confident, and solid in his technique, McKinstry should have little problem plugging right into this New Orleans defense and taking some pressure off of their defensive line with smothering coverage.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire