Saints name seven captains for 2023, headlined by Derek Carr

The next time you see Saints quarterback Derek Carr wearing a game jersey, it will have a C on it.

Carr, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, is one of seven Saints captains for 2023.

He's joined by offensive lineman Erik McCoy, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cam Jordaon, and safety Tyrann Matieu. J.T. Gray and Zach Wood are the special-teams captains.

Carr was a perennial captain with the Raiders, who cut him in February.

Last year's Saints captains were Davis, Jordan, Gray, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, running back Alvin Kamara, and quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is no longer the starting quarterback, and Kamara will miss the first three games of the season due to a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.