Saints must relish relegation pressure - Smith

Matt Smith says St Johnstone must "enjoy the pressure" of their relegation battle as they travel to Livingston on Saturday.

With the West Lothian club already relegation, St Johnstone have the opportunity to put pressure on 10th-placed Ross County, who they host next week.

“To be a footballer you have to cope with pressure in every game," he said.

"The magnitude of the stage we are at in this year is maybe pressure in a negative way. It’s what we are fighting for.

“Pressure is part of the job. You have got to get in with it and enjoy it as much as you can.”

“At this stage if the season you just have to make sure everyone is at it and support the lads as much as you can.

“If we win games of football we will be safe, so hopefully we can do that and it works out well."