Saints move to 7-7 with 24-6 win over Giants

Tommy DeVito became an overnight star after Monday night, delivering the Giants a third win in four starts. It didn't go as well for the quarterback Sunday against a stingy Saints defense.

The Giants led 3-0, but it got away from them quickly thereafter, and they lost 24-6.

The Saints remain tied atop the NFC South with a 7-7 record, while the Giants fell to 5-9.

The Saints recorded seven sacks of DeVito, including 2.5 by Tanoh Kpassagnon and two by Bryan Bresee, and held the Giants to 193 yards. DeVito, who left for four plays in the first half for a concussion check, went 20-of-34 for 177 yards and ran for 36 yards on four carries.

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes, hitting Keith Kirkwood for 7 yards, Juwan Johnson for 23 yards and Jimmy Graham for 1 yard. Carr was 23-of-28 for 218 yards.

Alvin Kamara had 16 carries for 66 yards and five catches for 44 yards.

The Saints gained 296 yards.