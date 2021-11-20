In all, Saints will be missing seven offensive starters versus Eagles

As the Saints try to avoid losing their third game in a row after starting 5-2, they’ll be missing most of their offensive starters.

With receiver Michael Thomas still on the physically unable to perform list due to a lingering ankle problem and guard Andrus Peat and quarterback Jameis Winston on injured reserve, four other offensive starters are out for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia. That’s seven of the total starters on offense not available for Sunday.

Tackle Terron Armstead is out with knee and shoulder injuries. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss the game with a knee injury. Running back Alvin Kamara, perhaps the most important player on the team, will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. And Ty Montgomery, the starting slot receiver, is out with a hand injury.

It won’t be an excuse for the Saints. It will be motivation for the players who are able to play to work as hard as they can to get a win over the 4-6 Eagles.

