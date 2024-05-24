Saints miss out on Taliese Fuaga, Kool-Aid McKinstry in too-soon 2024 re-draft

You know the New Orleans Saints made some great picks when they’re missing out on both of their top two selections in a way-too-soon 2024 re-draft. Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy turned back the clock and redid the first 32 picks of this year’s draft with the benefit of hindsight. And the Saints missed out.

Both Taliese Fuaga (their first-round choice at No. 14) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (their second rounder, at No. 41) were picked by other teams before the Saints had a chance to get them. The New York Jets selected Fuaga instead of Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu a couple of slots ahead of New Orleans, which Popejoy justified by writing: “Fuaga is a more pro-ready offensive tackle and his play style matches the Jets better than Olu Fashanu.”

As luck would have it, the Saints got Fashanu themselves. Their plan all along was to move Trevor Penning from left to right tackle, so Fashanu could have made more sense than Fuaga if the goal was for him to play on the left side — his college position, whereas Fuaga is a career right tackle now learning to protect his quarterback’s blind side. Still, Fashanu has room to grow as a pro. Of this choice, Popejoy wrote that “The Saints miss out on Fuaga and instead go with Olu Fashanu who needs to return to his 2022 form to be an impact player in the NFL.”

But what about McKinstry? He fell out of the first round in April, but not in Popejoy’s do-over. Popejoy had the San Francisco 49ers selecting McKinstry at No. 31 instead of Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. He justified that decision by writing “Ricky Pearsall is an interesting prospect but risky, meanwhile cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is polished and experienced.” So it’s clear the Saints got a steal in the second round, even if they traded a few late-round picks to move up and get McKinstry. We can’t speak for those other teams, but the Saints have to feel pleased with the early returns from their 2024 draft picks.

