Saints make a mindboggling pick in Peter Schrager’s first 2023 mock draft

Say what? NFL Network’s Peter Schrager debuted his first 2023 mock draft on Tuesday with a curious pick for the New Orleans Saints: Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who is currently projected to go late in the second round or midway through the third round. Schrager likes him to New Orleans at No. 29 overall.

Look, Mingo isn’t a bad prospect. Far from it. But his scouting report describes a prospect who typically goes off the board later in the draft. He’s athletic and brings good size, timing the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, with 32.1-inch arms and a decent catch radius. He’s a well-rounded athlete but he doesn’t separate easily from opposing defensive backs and lacks a high success rate on contested catches. He need more experience and has only been targeted 206 times in his four-year college career.

He also missed seven games with a broken foot in 2021 and had to undergo a second surgery in April 2022 after it failed to heal properly. Mingo rebounded well from that to post career-highs in receptions (51), receiving yards (861), first down conversions (35), and touchdown catches (5) last season, but he still doesn’t have the resume of a first-round pick.

But teams pick players in the first round who they don’t grade as first rounders all the time. The Saints have certainly done that themselves. Still, you’d like to see them address a more pressing need along the defensive line than reach on a receiver to open the draft. We’ll see if Schrager knows something we don’t come draft day.

