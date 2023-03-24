Saints met with Boston College WR Zay Flowers before his 2023 draft pro day

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants met with Zay Flowers ahead of Boston College’s pro day this week, giving both teams an opportunity to talk shop with one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

Flowers has drawn a lot of attention for his slight frame — he weighed in at 5-foot-9 and just 182 pounds, but actually bulked up from his playing weight at about 170 pounds last season. He doesn’t bring a great catch radius with arms measuring 29 1/4-inches, but he’s light on his feet with a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds.

Still, Flowers consistently impacted the Boston College offense the last few years with receiving totals of 892, 746, and 1,077 yards the last three seasons. He peaked with a dozen touchdown catches in 2022. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands, averaging 6.8 yards gained after the catch with 40 missed tackles forced against opposing defenders, but drops have been a problem; he’s put 24 passes on the ground (10.8% of his targets). A better quarterback could get more out of him and throw him a more catchable ball, though.

The Giants are picking just ahead of the Saints in the first round, so New Orleans may need to leapfrog them to get a shot at Flowers or one of the other top receivers in this draft class. New York is scheduled to pick at No. 25 overall with the Saints a few slots behind at No. 29.

