Saints' Marcus Williams fined for costly facemask vs. 49ers' George Kittle

The facemask penalty on 49ers tight end George Kittle was costly but perhaps necessary.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams was one of three players from the game to get fined by the NFL. San Francisco cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and New Orleans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson were also fined.

When Williams grabbed on and didn't let go of Kittle's facemask in the closing minutes of Sunday's game, it was entirely possible that was the only way Kittle was going to be tackled.

But the penalty added 15 yards to the end of Kittle's 39-yard catch-and-run after his reception of Jimmy Garoppolo's pass. The penalty set up Robbie Gould's 30-yard field goal as time expired in the 49ers' 48-46 victory over the Saints.

The play proved to be even more costly for Williams, whom the league on Saturday fined $10,527 for the facemask penalty.

Witherspoon was fined $28,075 for his hit on Saints tight end Jared Cook on a play that was ruled a touchdown. Cook was credited with a 26-yard touchdown catch, and Witherspoon was penalized for an unnecessary hit to the neck and head area. Cook was diagnosed with a concussion.

Gardner-Johnson was fined $28,075 for a hit to the head-and-neck area on 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the fourth quarter.

