Saints march right down the field to open against Panthers

The Panthers may be coaching and playing for their jobs.

It didn’t take the Saints long to make the seats even hotter.

Drew Brees just led his team to a quick touchdown drive and a 7-0 lead, marching 75 yards in seven plays.

After turning a clean pocket into a 30-yard strike to Ted Ginn Jr., Latavius Murray took the next snap 26 yards for the touchdown.

It was an efficient start for a team playing for playoff position, rather than survival. It was also their first touchdown on their first drive this season, which isn’t anything the Panthers want to hear.