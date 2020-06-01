Saints' Malcolm Jenkins kneels with Philadelphia protesters in Center City

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins spent Monday afternoon in Center City protesting institutional racism and last week's killing of George Floyd by a police officer.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis last Monday night by a police officer in an incident caught on camera. The officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time while Floyd was handcuffed.

Protesters were demonstrating and rallying across Philadelphia over the weekend, and continued Monday. Jenkins also spent Sunday protesting.

On Monday, Jenkins posted a two-minute video of protesters kneeling and facing police officers, captioned "Resist," accompanied by an emoji of a raised fist.

In the beginning of the video, protesters are heard chanting, "Police, take a knee in solidarity," a reference to some police officers across the country - including in Philadelphia - who have taken knees alongside protesters.

At one point, a single woman stands up and yells at the police officers.

The video ends with the protesters chanting, "No justice, no peace."

You can watch the full video below:

Jenkins, who signed with the Saints this offseason, spent much of his time and platform with the Eagles working to enact meaningful criminal justice reform.

It's clear Jenkins wants to remain involved in Philadelphia even after leaving the Eagles. Last month, he delivered the commencement address during The School District of Philadelphia's virtual graduation ceremony.

