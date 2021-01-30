Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins on the Eagles failing Carson Wentz by ‘protecting’ his ego

"Something has to change." -had to ask #Saints S @MalcolmJenkins about what's going on with his former team and the #FlyEaglesFly QB situation:#NFL pic.twitter.com/CGpBvGqfgI — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 29, 2021

Malcolm Jenkins may have spent the 2020 season in New Orleans, but he’s always been dialed-in on the situation going in Philadelphia.

The Saints ironman was a guest on the Rich Eisen show recently and was asked about the issues in the Eagles locker room and the part Wentz plays in his own downfall.

“some of the other issues I felt when I was in the locker room was just that there was too much leeway and it didn’t make him a better player. I don’t think they did any favors by trying to kind of protect his ego”.

“As a teammate and friend of Carson, I think that it always starts with performance and he hasn’t performed up to the expectations that everybody’s had for him and I don’t think he would say he’s played up to his own expectations,” Jenkins said.”

Jenkins spent this past year with the Saints but was with the Eagles from 2014 through 2019 and with Wentz the first four years of his career.

Jenkins was around when Wentz played at an MVP level for most of 2017, and he witnessed the falloff in play during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

