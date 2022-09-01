Saints lose veteran LB Jon Bostic, who re-signs with Washington

LB Jon Bostic, who was with Washington from 2018-21, is coming to the team's facility today to re-sign, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Bostic tore his pectoral muscle in Week 4 last year, recovered and signed with the Saints but was released Tuesday. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2022

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Jon Bostic is re-signing with the Washington Commanders after being let go in final roster cuts this week, per the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. That’s not too surprising given Bostic started more games with Washington (36) than anywhere else in his 8-year pro career. He may have had an opportunity to join the Saints practice squad, but Washington likely presents a more direct path to playing-time.

While the Saints look a little thin at linebacker on their 53-man roster (Demario Davis is joined by Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun) they brought back most of the backers who spent the summer in New Orleans on their practice squad. Rookie standout Nephi Sewell returned along with veteran backups Chase Hansen and Eric Wilson, both of whom got first-team snaps next to Davis in relief of Werner while the second-year pro missed time with an injury.

