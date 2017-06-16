Saints lose Terron Armstead for 4-6 months with torn labrum

The Saints’ offense has just been dealt a big blow.

Terron Armstead, the Saints’ starting left tackle, needs surgery for a torn labrum and will miss 4-6 months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That means a backup will be protecting Drew Brees‘ blind side for at least the first six weeks of the regular season, and probably longer.

The very talented Armstead has a long history of injuries and missed nine games last year. The Saints could try to acquire someone to replace him at the start of the season, but starting-caliber left tackles aren’t easy to come by at this time of year, and the Saints don’t have a lot of cap space. If they try to replace Armstead with players already on the roster, veteran tackle Khalif Barnes would seem to be the most likely choice.

The Saints are the second NFC team to lose its starting left tackle for 4-6 months. The Lions are also without left tackle Taylor Decker for that long after he suffered a shoulder injury.