Saints to lose director of football Wilcox?

Is Jason Wilcox poised to leave Southampton for a role at Manchester United?

Alfie House, who reports on Saints for the Daily Echo, spoke to BBC Radio Solent's Saints and Sinners podcast about the director of football's potential move to Old Trafford.

"Recruitment staff are coming in and they're being plucked after three months like Joe Shields [who was head of senior recruitment at Southampton before he left to join Chelsea]," said House.

"What's happened is that Manchester United have made an official approach for Jason Wilcox after maybe briefing it in the media six or seven weeks ago just to try and test the waters. Saints have rejected that offer.

"Jason Wilcox, we've been told has resigned, but the club haven't confirmed that so we are waiting to see whether that happens. It means he can't serve for Manchester United for 12 months unless they agree on a compensation figure which is going to be more than a year's salary, which is what was initially offered.

"The timing [of Manchester United's approach] did annoy me, it ruined the occasion for me. It was 15 minutes before kick-off [against Ipswich on Monday], I couldn't wait for the biggest game of the season and the next 45 minutes I've spent face down in my laptop trying to work out exactly what is going on and it ruined it for me."

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore added: "I get annoyed like everyone that the big clubs just come in and swoop. Actually, don't give me the project thing at our forum last August and then disappear after a year as well."

Former Premier League winger Wilcox joined Southampton as director of football last summer after the club's relegation to the Championship and hired current manager Russell Martin.

