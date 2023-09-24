Advertisement

Saints lose Derek Carr, fall to Packers after leading 17-0

Barry Werner
·1 min read

You can point to one moment on Sunday at Lambeau Field that changed the New Orleans Saints game with the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints at one point held a 17-0 lead. They also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.

New Orleans won the first half by 17, went scoreless after the break, and saw Green Bay score 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Simple math: Packers 18, Saints 17 final.

How Jordan Love got it done:

NO

GB

FG

11:00

Anders Carlson 38 Yd Field Goal

7 plays, 46 yards, 1:50

17

3

TD

6:58

Jordan Love 1 Yd Run (Jordan Love Pass to Samori Toure for Two-Point Conversion)

7 plays, 80 yards, 1:29

17

11

TD

2:56

Romeo Doubs 8 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Anders Carlson Kick)

9 plays, 80 yards, 2:27

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire