Saints lose Derek Carr, fall to Packers after leading 17-0
You can point to one moment on Sunday at Lambeau Field that changed the New Orleans Saints game with the Green Bay Packers.
The Saints at one point held a 17-0 lead. They also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.
New Orleans won the first half by 17, went scoreless after the break, and saw Green Bay score 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Simple math: Packers 18, Saints 17 final.
How Jordan Love got it done:
NO
GB
FG
11:00
Anders Carlson 38 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 46 yards, 1:50
17
3
TD
6:58
Jordan Love 1 Yd Run (Jordan Love Pass to Samori Toure for Two-Point Conversion)
7 plays, 80 yards, 1:29
17
11
TD
2:56
Romeo Doubs 8 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Anders Carlson Kick)
9 plays, 80 yards, 2:27