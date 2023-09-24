Saints lose Derek Carr, fall to Packers after leading 17-0

You can point to one moment on Sunday at Lambeau Field that changed the New Orleans Saints game with the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints at one point held a 17-0 lead. They also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury.

New Orleans won the first half by 17, went scoreless after the break, and saw Green Bay score 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Simple math: Packers 18, Saints 17 final.

How Jordan Love got it done:

NO GB Green Bay Packers FG 11:00 Anders Carlson 38 Yd Field Goal 7 plays, 46 yards, 1:50 17 3 Green Bay Packers TD 6:58 Jordan Love 1 Yd Run (Jordan Love Pass to Samori Toure for Two-Point Conversion) 7 plays, 80 yards, 1:29 17 11 Green Bay Packers TD 2:56 Romeo Doubs 8 Yd pass from Jordan Love (Anders Carlson Kick) 9 plays, 80 yards, 2:27

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire