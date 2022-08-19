Saints lose backup LT Sage Doxtater to injury, re-sign OL Derek Schweiger

The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints offensive line, which lost rookie left tackle Sage Doxtater for the season to what ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports is an elbow injury. Doxtater, 23, initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State and was in line to play a lot of snaps in Friday night’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, it looks like he’ll be taking a medical redshirt.

It’s the latest injury to the depth chart at offensive tackle, with veteran starter James Hurst leaving practice this week due to a foot issue. His rookie backup Trevor Penning was also in and out of practice but appears to be fine. Still, there have been plenty of moving parts along the line — the Saints brought back Derrick Kelly as a waiver wire claim, reuniting with one of their former reserves, who has played both tackle and guard in New Orleans.

Additionally, the Saints re-signed rookie lineman Derek Schweiger as a corresponding move to Doxtater being placed on injured reserve. Schweiger was another undrafted signing (out of Iowa State) earlier this year who was let go during a wave of roster moves at the start of training camp, but now he’s got an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. Schweiger started games at both guard and tackle for the Cyclones, so like Kelly he brings some versatility. They’ll need it to help make a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire