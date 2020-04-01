The Saints are one of the teams that have held video meetings with former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love recently and they’ll likely be spending time with other prospects at the position in the coming weeks.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday that a third quarterback to go with Drew Brees and Taysom Hill is an important piece for the team because of the way they use Hill on gamedays. That player will be on the active roster for games and Payton said the team is looking for someone “to develop, work with, and improve” over the course of their time together.

Given Brees’ age and the desire to develop a player, it sounds like the draft might be the likeliest route for the Saints to go even if Payton leaves the door open for a more seasoned addition.

“We’ll look at all means relative to where that player can come from,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “We’re not specifically saying that has to be a player that comes through the draft. We’re not saying it has to be a veteran player. It’ll be the best available player that we feel like fits our program.”

The Saints have the 24th pick in the first round and five overall picks at their disposal this year.

Saints looking for third quarterback “to develop, work with, and improve” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk