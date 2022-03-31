There’s been a lot of attention paid to the Saints’ quarterback decisions this offseason, but the return of Jameis Winston and signing of Andy Dalton should allow for more light to be shed on other parts of the roster.

One of those areas is wide receiver. The Saints re-signed Tre'Quan Smith recently and the expectation is that Michael Thomas will be back with the team as long as he’s healthy, but teaming those two players with Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty doesn’t look like the end of their plans at wideout.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said this week that the Saints “have some work to do” at receiver and head coach Dennis Allen agreed with that assessment.

“We feel good about the position, but yet it’s still a position we want to add to,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

The Saints have the 18th overall pick in next month’s draft and a receiver is a popular choice for the team in mock drafts, so that could be the spot they choose to round out their 2022 receiving corps.

Saints looking for more help at wide receiver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk