Saints should look to improve offensive line depth after roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints must cut down their roster to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline at 3 p.m. CT. A lot of attention will rightfully be on the players the Saints release or retain, but the players who are waived around the league should be watched as well. The initial 53-man roster will quickly change as the Saints solidify their roster. They will, not only, evaluate players who were released from other teams but also likely acquire a few.

One place in specific the Saints should look for reinforcements is the offensive line. The Saints have a problem with depth in that position group. The Saints could use a center, guard, and tackle. New Orleans knew this was an issue when they added Trai Turner and Max Garcia in the offseason. Unfortunately, Turner suffered a season-ending injury and Garcia hasn’t impressed as highly as hoped. This is still an issue.

That second unit struggled mightily during the preseason. It has become increasingly evident each week. Imagine if Cesar Ruiz or Ryan Ramcyzk went down with an injury, the step down would be potentially devastating for the New Orleans offense. The Saints should evaluate every offensive lineman let go around the league to see if they can provide value to the offensive line depth.

