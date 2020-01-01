Saints list Michael Thomas as limited on estimated practice report

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas opened up last week as a limited participant in practice because of a hand issue, but moved up to full participation on Friday and played in the team’s win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Thomas kicked off this practice week the same way. He’s listed as limited, although the Saints are only estimating his true practice activity because they held a walkthrough on Wednesday.

As long as Thomas continues to stick to last week’s plan, there should be no question about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and fullback Zach Line (knee) were listed as out of practice. Neither played last Sunday.

Safeties Vonn Bell (knee) and Marcus Williams (groin) also missed that game, but were listed as limited along with running back Dwayne Washington (knee) on Wednesday.