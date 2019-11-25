Saints list Marshon Lattimore as limited on Monday’s injury report

The Saints didn’t have cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the lineup against the Panthers on Sunday, but there may be hope for his return to the lineup against the Falcons on Thanksgiving.

Lattimore was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday, although that was just an estimation of his workload because the Saints didn’t get on the field. Lattimore was limited in an actual practice last Friday, so his hamstring has been trending in the right direction.

Lattimore has missed the last two games. He has 38 tackles and an interception this season.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle), center Will Clapp (back), fullback Zach Line (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) were listed as non-participants. Wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) joined Lattimore in the limited category.