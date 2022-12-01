Saints list 15 players on their initial injury report vs. Buccaneers

Sheesh. The New Orleans Saints listed a season-high 15 players on their initial injury report before Monday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; their previous record this year was 14 players back in Week 7. Rest days are common for veterans, and a couple of guys were sidelined with illness, so we should see improvement in the days ahead. Hopefully.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

TE Cameron Brate (illness)

DNP

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

DNP

DT Vita Vea (foot)

DNP

S Antoine Winfield (ankle)

DNP

TE Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee)

DNP

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

Limited

G Luke Goedeke (foot)

Limited

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)

Limited

RB Leonard Fournette (hip)

Full

G Nick Leverett (shoulder)

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

C/G Josh Andrews (ankle)

Limited

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

DNP

RB Mark Ingram II (foot)

Limited

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (illness)

DNP

CB Bradley Roby (concussion)

DNP

WR Rashid Shaheed (back)

Limited

DT Kentavius Street (illness)

DNP

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

N/A

WR Kevin White (illness)

DNP

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DNP

