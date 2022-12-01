Saints list 15 players on their initial injury report vs. Buccaneers
Sheesh. The New Orleans Saints listed a season-high 15 players on their initial injury report before Monday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; their previous record this year was 14 players back in Week 7. Rest days are common for veterans, and a couple of guys were sidelined with illness, so we should see improvement in the days ahead. Hopefully.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
TE Cameron Brate (illness)
DNP
S Mike Edwards (hamstring)
DNP
DT Vita Vea (foot)
DNP
S Antoine Winfield (ankle)
DNP
TE Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee)
DNP
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
Limited
G Luke Goedeke (foot)
Limited
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip)
Limited
RB Leonard Fournette (hip)
Full
G Nick Leverett (shoulder)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
C/G Josh Andrews (ankle)
Limited
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
DNP
RB Mark Ingram II (foot)
Limited
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (illness)
DNP
CB Bradley Roby (concussion)
DNP
WR Rashid Shaheed (back)
Limited
DT Kentavius Street (illness)
DNP
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
DNP
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
N/A
WR Kevin White (illness)
DNP
S P.J. Williams (knee)
DNP