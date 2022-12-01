Saints list 15 players on their initial injury report vs. Buccaneers

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the Ravens superstar quarterback. Jackson left practice Wednesday due to injury. The QB is being questioned after his use of offensive language with a fan on twitter. His production has been lacking following a great start to the season. How can Lamar return to form and lock up the big contract he’s seeking? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.