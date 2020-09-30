Saints at Lions: Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport limited on first injury report

The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions issued their official injury report for Wednesday, Sept. 30, and one side appears to be in considerably greater health.

New Orleans practiced without either of it starting cornerbacks turning in a full day’s work; Janoris Jenkins missed practice with an undefined illness, while Marshon Lattimore was limited with a hamstring injury. Hamstring issues have dogged Lattimore back to his college days at Ohio State, but it’s something he’s played through before, so stay tuned throughout the week for updates.

But the big news of the day was the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas, whose ankle injury limited his participation. If Thomas can turn in three solid days of work, he could suit up against Detroit this Sunday, which would be a huge addition to the Saints offense.

Additionally, the Saints saw two starting defensive linemen practice on a limited basis. Right end Marcus Davenport is still recovering from his elbow injury, while three-technique tackle David Onyemata is getting back up to speed after he missed Week 3’s game with a last-minute calf issue. Getting them both back in the lineup could be what the Saints need to play competitive defense after falling short the last two weeks.

The full injury report:

From the Saints

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status G Andrus Peat (ankle) DNP TE Jared Cook (groin) DNP CB Janoris Jenkins (illness) DNP DE Marcus Davenport (elbow Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) Limited DT David Onyemata (calf) Limited WR Michael Thomas (ankle) Limited LB Chase Hansen (hip) Limited

From the Lions