Saints linked to big-time offensive lineman in 2025 mock draft

The 2025 NFL draft is a long ways away, so it’s better to use mock drafts like this one from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar as advanced scouting reports on players to watch during the 2024 college football season. And this time Farrar has the Saints picking Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

A former five-star recruit with the rare combination of size and athleticism pro scouts look for, Banks has been exceptional through two years of play. He’s lined up exclusively at left tackle and allowed just three sacks on 1,006 snaps in pass protection per Pro Football Focus charting. After being selected for the All-Big 12 second team in 2022, he was promoted to the conference’s first team in 2023.

Here’s why Farrar sees him as such a great fit with New Orleans:

Back in Sean Payton’s salad days, the Saints were all about getting the best guards possible to assist Drew Brees in throwing the ball in the ways that were best for him. Now, Dennis Allen’s crew is just looking for a front five that works. The selection of Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 draft helps, but there’s so much that’s still undefined along the line. Kelvin Banks Jr. would be a nice fit in New Orleans because he can play both guard and tackle, and he does it all with serious attitude. Last season for the Longhorns at left tackle, Banks allowed one sack and 12 total pressures in 550 pass-blocking snaps, and when it was time to hit the second level, Banks was looking to HUNT opponents.

I'm not sure whether Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. is going to play tackle or guard at the NFL level. I do know that wherever he lines up, linebackers are going to HATE it. pic.twitter.com/VnW8D7rmX5 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 16, 2024

It’s tough to fault that logic. The Saints need to keep pouring resources into their offensive line until it isn’t a problem anymore. If they can’t get it right, it won’t matter who the quarterback is or which weapons he can throw to, or whether it’s Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, or someone else leading the backfield next year. Drafting Fuaga was a good start. If things don’t work out with Trevor Penning switching to right tackle, a first-round left tackle like Banks could allow Fuaga to move back to his college position. But if Penning does flourish in his new role, either Banks or Fuaga could move inside to guard. Another talent injection could be just what this unit needs.

Still, it’s a problem for another day (if not another year). Right now the Saints are betting on Fuaga and Penning bookending the line while Nick Saldiveri steps into the lineup at left guard, with Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz returning from last year’s team. Hopefully that combination works well and wins them enough games to where they can look to address another position of need in 2025.

