Saints linebacker duo find themselves on PFF Top 32 LB rankings

Just a couple of Sip Boys 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #Mississippi M-I -Crooked Letter https://t.co/eZR54KElAX — Demario Davis (@demario__davis) June 2, 2024

New Orleans Saints linebackers Demario Davis and Willie Gay Jr. made the list for the NFL’s 32 best linebackers at Pro Football Focus. This made them one of 11 teams to place multiple players on the list. Gay’s skillset has already sparked some excitement this offseason, and seeing the pairing included in exclusive company should only fan the flames.

It is no surprise Davis found himself near the top of the list. He has been one of the best in the NFL and a perennial All-Pro player for a half-decade. He comes in as the third best linebacker in PFF’s list. Even at 35, Davis continues to be the leader and heartbeat of the linebacking corps and entire defense.

Davis is joined by the Saints offseason acquisition Willie Gay at 31. Here’s where things gets interesting, because he isn’t guaranteed to be the starter. He’ll be competing with Pete Werner to start alongside Davis. It’s important to not this list shouldn’t be used as an indication of Gay’s position on the depth chart but rather his talent.

It’s clear PFF valued his athleticism and rangy skillset. Gay has aired his grievances on usage in Kansas City before and his placement within the top 32 would suggest PFF shared the sentiment. The battle between Gay and Werner will be one of the most important and entertaining battles of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire