Saints say LG Andrus Peat won’t return vs. Panthers due to concussion

Andrus Peat (Concussion) is out for the remainder of the game — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2022

The New Orleans Saints offense is playing too poorly to take any losses, but they’ll be without left guard Andrus Peat for the rest of the afternoon. He exited Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers late in the first half; the team later announced that he would not return after entering league concussion protocol.

Peat was replaced by third-year backup Calvin Throckmorton, who started most of the 2021 season in that spot after Peat’s year ended with a pectoral muscle injury. The former undrafted rookie out of Oregon has played well enough in the past.

Still, Peat is a big loss up front. He’s become one of the steadier blocks along the Saints offensive line and earned a couple of Pro Bowl nods as an alternate. We’ll see if the Saints offensive line depth is tested further as the afternoon continues.

