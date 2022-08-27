Saints left tackle Trevor Penning carted to training room

Saints left tackle Trevor Penning was injured on a goal-line play on the team’s first possession. He went into the injury tent on the sideline and eventually was carted to the training room.

Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports that Penning wore no shoe on his left foot as he departed.

The Saints have not announced Penning’s injury or his status.

Penning was injured on Mark Ingram‘s 1-yard touchdown run when tight end Juwan Johnson accidentally hit Penning in the back of his legs.

The Saints drafted Penning in the first round as a replacement for Terron Armstead, who signed with the Dolphins in the offseason. Armstead made three Pro Bowls in his nine seasons in New Orleans, but he played only eight games last season because of elbow and knee injuries.

The team was counting on Penning to start this season, though James Hurst is listed atop the depth chart at the position.

Jameis Winston played one series and went 4-for-4 for 59 yards. Andy Dalton replaced him and went 5-for-5 for 73 yards. The Saints scored touchdowns on their first two possessions.

