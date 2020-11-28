Saints left tackle Terron Armstead tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Broncos

Breaking News:

John Sigler
·1 min read

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints will be without All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead in Sunday’s game with the Denver Broncos after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell added that the Saints have begun contact tracing to identify whether any other players or staff members’ game status is in jeopardy.

It’s a huge loss for the New Orleans offensive line, which was already missing Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat due to a concussion. Armstead has battled through injuries throughout his career to earn second-team All-Pro status in 2018 and Pro Bowl nods in both 2018 and 2019, and he has performed like one of the team’s best players this season. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

With Armstead and Peat both out of the lineup, here’s what the Saints’ starting five offensive linemen may look like against the Broncos:

  • Left tackle: James Hurst

  • Left guard: Nick Easton

  • Center: Erik McCoy

  • Right guard: Cesar Ruiz (rookie)

  • Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk

