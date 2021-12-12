The good news for the Jets is that they’ve found a kicker who is capable of putting the ball through the uprights, but the bad news is that they still trail the Saints at halftime.

Alvin Kamara ran for 75 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and the Saints are up 10-6 at the break. It’s Kamara’s first game since he hurt his knee in Week Eight and he looks back to form in his return to action.

Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro has hit both field goals in his first regular season game since the 2019 season. He’s the third kicker for the Jets in as many weeks and signed with the team this week after Alex Kessman missed two extra points for the team last week.

Zach Wilson is 7-of-18 for 76 yards for the Jets while Taysom Hill is 6-of-9 for 59 yards for the Saints. The Jets have sacked Hill a couple of times, but they’ll need to do a better job against Kamara if there’s going to be much to show for their afternoon beyond the improvement that Pineiro has brought to their kicking game.

Saints lead Jets 10-6 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk