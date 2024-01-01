Saints LB Nephi Sewell out for year with ACL injury

Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will require surgery, coach Dennis Allen announced Monday.

Sewell was carted off the field with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

He was injured on Alontae Taylor's interception of Baker Mayfield.

Sewell finishes his season with 15 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games. He played three offensive snaps, 57 defensive snaps and 266 special teams snaps.

Allen did not offer any new details about running back Alvin Kamara's ankle injury.

"We'll see how he responds throughout the week," Allen said, via Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.