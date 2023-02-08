Saints LB Demario Davis: Derek Carr is 'definitely a game-changing quarterback'

Charles Woodson on Derek Carr Raiders split: “It’s not unique. The business gets everybody at some point. At this point it caught up with him."
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
Roll Tide Wire takes a look at the 13 Alabama players that were recently invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The combine will last from Feb. 28-March 3.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
NFL Network has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl 57 coverage
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Irvin denied any wrongdoing to The Dallas Morning News, saying his interaction with the woman took place in the hotel lobby .
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
Former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall informed Patrick Mahomes that Rihanna said he was "the greatest quarterback ever," prompting a funny exchange.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Brock Purdy avoided Tommy John surgery per Ian Rapoport. His surgery is set for Feb. 22.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.