Saints land more players than any other team in PFF’s preseason top 50

Drew Brees isn’t under center at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints anymore, but their roster still has enough top-end talent to compete with anyone. That’s illustrated well in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the 50 best players in the NFL right now, ahead of the 2021 season.

New Orleans was represented by five players — a full tenth of the total — and that doesn’t even count linebacker Demario Davis, who placed high among a dozen near-misses for the list. What’s interesting is of those five standouts, all but one plays offense, which helps back up the narrative that whichever quarterback ends up replacing Brees will enjoy a strong supporting cast.

This is something we’ve seen before; the Saints have sent more players to the Pro Bowl than anyone else in recent years, and they’ve been frequently recognized on the annual All-Pro teams. But who made the cut for PFF? Here’s where each Saints selectee ranked, and what PFF analyst Sam Monson had to say about each of them:

28. RT Ryan Ramczyk

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1407715186081939456

A run-blocking man-mountain, Ramczyk hit the ground running in the NFL and has maintained his excellent standards every other season. He has yet to have a bad season in the NFL or even grade anything other than very well in any single facet of play, earning a career-best 90.9 overall PFF grade in 2019 before a slight downturn last year.

39. RB Alvin Kamara

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1407337856952115213

Kamara has arguably been the driving force behind the New Orleans Saints offense for a number of years now and may become an even more important player now that Drew Brees has retired. Over the last five years, Kamara is one of only two running backs — Austin Ekeler being the other — who have averaged more than 2.0 yards per route run (2.15). He is an elite receiving threat who is also one of the hardest players to tackle with the ball in his hands — however it arrives there. The only vague criticism you could come up with for Kamara is that he has never topped 228 carries in a season, but he has offset that by recording over 100 targets every year of his career.

Story continues

43. LT Terron Armstead

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1407065846149681152

Armstead doesn’t have bad seasons. He rarely has bad games. He is one of the most consistent players in football. The Saints veteran has three straight PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 85.0, and he teams those elite pass-blocking grades with very good numbers in the run game more often than not. Armstead is coming off a season with a PFF run-blocking grade of 77.5, 15th among all tackles in the league last year. He has been a huge part of Drew Brees‘ success down the years and will now be a rock for the new quarterbacks in New Orleans to lean on going forward.

44. WR Michael Thomas

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1407050780104876038

Thomas is coming off a season in which he scored just one touchdown and recorded only 511 receiving yards. And that included two playoff games, one of which saw him held without a catch. Still, it would be an overreaction to drop him any further down the list than this. Before last season, Thomas put up three straight elite overall PFF grades above 90.0. His rookie season generated a mark of 86.0 and featured over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas is one of the best receivers in the game coming off a season in which injuries painted a false picture of the player we know him to be. We should expect a bounce-back performance in 2021, even without Brees under center in New Orleans.

48. FS Marcus Williams

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1406990427614482435

Williams has four straight seasons of solid PFF grades, and two of those years were outstanding seasons with a mark of 88.2 or better. He is a complete safety who can defend the run as well as make an impact in coverage. The fact that he could bounce back from being posterized by Stefon Diggs for the Minneapolis Miracle early in his career also shows the kind of mental strength he has, which can only be applauded. There are certainly safeties out there with bigger reputations, but there are few with better consistent play.

1

1