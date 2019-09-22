Saints knock off Seahawks 33-27 in Seattle

Pete Carroll took a football to the face before Sunday’s game and things didn’t get any better once the Seahawks and Saints took the field.

A heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and big plays by the defense and special teams helped spur the Saints to a 33-27 win over Carroll’s Seahawks. The win moves the Saints up to 2-1 on the 2019 season and showed that they can survive without quarterback Drew Brees as he recovers from a right thumb injury over the coming weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater was 19-of-27 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scores came on a screen to Kamara, who then took the ball 29 yards into the end zone. It was one of several plays during the game that saw the Seahawks struggle to tackle the talented New Orleans running back. Kamara also ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and ended the day with 161 yards on 25 touches.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Saints defense put points on the board via a Vonn Bell fumble return and they also got a punt return score from Deonte Harris, although Harris also muffed a punt to set the Seahawks up with prime field position in the third quarter. An incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive without points.

That was one of many frustrations for Carroll, who sported a deep cut and bandage on the side of his nose as a result of the errant football. Chris Carson lost a fumble for the third time this season and the team consistently failed to convert third down tries.

Russell Wilson did throw for 406 yards and run for two touchdowns, but that wound up being of more value to fantasy teams than his actual team as much of the compiling came once the Saints were up by three scores.

New Orleans returns home for a Sunday night date with the 3-0 Cowboys. The Seahawks will try to rebound in Arizona.