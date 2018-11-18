Saints keep rolling, lead Eagles 24-7 at half

The Eagles forced the Saints to punt for the first time since early in the fourth quarter of Week Nine and Josh Adams ran for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game.

That’s the end of the good news for the Eagles through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game in New Orleans. Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, Mark Ingram ran for a score and the Saints are up 24-7 at halftime.

Brees is 15-of-22 for 205 yards overall against an undermanned Eagles secondary and the Ingram/Alvin Kamara duo has combined for 112 rushing yards.

An outstanding performance by the Saints offense is nothing new and their defense has done its part on Sunday as well. Marshon Lattimore picked off Carson Wentz to kill one Eagles drive, Sheldon Rankins got a sack on third down to do the same in the second quarter and Alex Okafor got another sack just before halftime to help ensure the lead would hold up.

The Eagles have just 109 yards overall and it seems unlikely they can muster what it takes on both sides of the ball to end the Saints’ eight-game losing streak.