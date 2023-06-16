Saints invite Ted Ginn Jr. to coach at training camp

The New Orleans Saints have extended an invite to Ted Ginn Jr. to coach at training camp, per a report from Rod Walker on NOLA.com. The former first-round wideout, caught 100 passes for for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns between the 2017 – 2019 seasons, seeing action in 36 contests.

While he has permanently hung up his cleats, Ginn still has a strong desire to be involved in the football world.

“I still got something left in the tank,” Ginn said in a recent interview with Walker. “I ain’t going nowhere. This is still Teddy Ballgame.”

And he’s confident in his ability to make the transition to what has the potential to become a longer-term role.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time,” Ginn added. “Even when I played in the league, I was somewhat a coach. As I got older, I could see I had some different pointers and things that people took from me.”

With the connections that Ginn has as the Saints continue to make some changes throughout their staff, it would be unsurprising to see the likes of people like return specialists Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee make their case if Ginn stays around. Both players competed with undrafted rookie Malik Flowers during minicamp practices under Ginn’s tutelage.

To have a former player return to the team in a coach’s capacity is nothing new for the Saints. It’s something they’ve done before with players like Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn, Zach Strief and Jahri Evans — just to name a few. How things shake out and what the long-term future for Ginn’s coaching career will be something to keep an eye on.

