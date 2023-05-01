Saints invite Northern Illinois DE Izayah Green-May to rookie minicamp

The New Orleans Saints invited Northern Illinois defensive end Izayah Green-May to their rookie minicamp, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, where he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a contract offer. He’s light by their standards at just 248 pounds, but Green-May’s frame (6-foot-5 with 33.1-inch arms) suggests he can bulk up if he shows enough to warrant a longer look.

He’s coming off a career year with 34 tackles (5 tackles for loss), 3 sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 2022 after transferring from Wisconsin, where he was a backup from 2018 to 2021. The Saints made a big investment at defensive end by drafting Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey in the second round and may be looking to sign a free agent, but there’s room for one more if Green-May shows he belongs.

More 2023 NFL draft!

North Dakota State DB Destin Talbert invited to Bears, Saints rookie minicamps Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes invited to Saints rookie minicamp Grading the graders: Looking back on New Orleans Saints draft expert grades

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire