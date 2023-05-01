Saints invite Louisville OL Adonis Boone for a rookie minicamp tryout

The New Orleans Saints will kick off a weekend of rookie minicamp practices soon, with many players in attendance on a tryout basis. One of them will be Louisville offensive lineman Adonis Boone — who says the opportunity is “All I need,” to make his case for a roster spot.

Boone played nearly as many snaps at left tackle (927) as at right guard (1,076) in his college career, per Pro Football Focus charting, and though he’s only given up one sack over the last two years while playing exclusively at right guard he has been fouled 8 times in that span. Penalties have been in issue for him but he’s been very efficient in pass protection, so he’ll hope to stand out from the pack.

He’s a below-average athlete by the Saints’ standards, having posted a 2.6 Relative Athletic Score, but Boone brings great size at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds with 33.7-inch arms. If he can win his matchups and show the coaches he can handle complicated blocking assignments, he could earn a spot on the offseason 90-man roster. From there it’s anyone’s game.

