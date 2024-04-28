Saints invite Furman star RB Dominic Roberto to rookie minicamp

The New Orleans Saints invited Furman running back Dominic Roberto to their upcoming rookie minicamp, he announced on Twitter. He’ll have a great opportunity to compete with other free agents and make his case for a spot on the team’s 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

Roberto was productive in his five-year career at Furman, recording 466 carries for 2,514 rushing yards with 28 touchdowns and just one fumble. He also blocked often in pass protection but wasn’t asked to catch many passes. It’s possible the Saints envision Roberto as a fullback. He weighed in at 5-foot-10.5 and 235 pounds at this pro day but didn’t put up very impressive testing numbers.

We’ll see if he can hang with other future pros when the Saints bring a couple dozen players in to minicamp. Practices are scheduled for May 10-12.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire