Saints invite 3 XFL players to upcoming rookie minicamp tryouts

The New Orleans Saints invited several XFL players to their upcoming rookie minicamp tryouts, including one familiar face who spent time with them last year. The spring-league’s rules dictate that players may not sign an NFL contract until at least May 15, which happens to fall right after the Saints close rookie minicamp (which runs from May 12-14). So there’s a good chance one of these players could earn a contract if they do well.

Here’s who has been invited to participate along with dozens of other rookies and tryout free agents:

OL Sage Doxtater, Houston Roughnecks

Doxtater signed with the Saints last summer as an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State (having started 48 games in five years with the Aggies), though he missed time with an elbow injury and later returned to close out the season on their practice squad. He started five games at left tackle for the Roughnecks but missed five others with an injury.

QB Harrison Frost, Seattle Sea Dragons

Frost started his college career at Mercer before transferring to West Georgia, where he averaged 305.9 passing yards per game while scoring 50 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions. He’s been a gameday inactive for the Sea Dragons this year with Ben DiNucci emerging as the spring league’s leading passer and Steven Montez tabbed as the backup.

DT Jack Heflin, Houston Roughnecks

Heflin’s pro career started with the Green Bay Packers following a solid college career at Northern Illinois and Iowa. He’s been a productive player up front for the Roughnecks this season with several sacks, tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He’s a big athlete at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.

