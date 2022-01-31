Saints interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson for vacant position

Former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson interviewed with the #Saints yesterday, source said. That’s one more. https://t.co/CmnqmGTJcf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

Doug Pederson resurfaced on the interview circuit and on Sunday, he was in New Orleans for an official interview with the Saints.

New Orleans is looking for a head coach after Sean Payton stepped away from the game following 15 seasons with the franchise.

Pederson has interviewed with the Vikings, Jaguars, and Bears openings as well.

Pederson spent five seasons as Eagles head coach from 2016-20, compiling a record of 42-37-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs and leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship in 2017.

List

10 WR prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Related