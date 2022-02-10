Saints interview Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant for DC job

Source: Lions secondary coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant interviewed for the Saints defensive coordinator position today. Pleasant also interviewed for the Vikings DC job earlier this week. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 10, 2022

Here’s something we didn’t anticipate. With Dennis Allen moving on up to head coach for the New Orleans Saints, a vacancy opened up at defensive coordinator. And while the Saints have a couple of promising candidates for that job already in the building, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported Wednesday that the Saints quickly met with Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant to discuss the opportunity.

Pleasant is an up and comer on Dan Campbell’s Lions staff, having developed the team’s best unit last year as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. He navigated a series of injuries to the secondary to find some success, and he’s well-regarded as a teacher who can develop young talent. He also recently interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ open defensive coordinator position.

As for the in-house options for New Orleans: secondary coach Kris Richard would be a natural fit for the Saints, having worked before as a passing game coordinator. He also interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts in recent weeks but wasn’t hired. It feels like only a matter of time until another team picks him up.

Another name to consider is defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, who Sean Payton named assistant head coach last season after the LSU Tigers made a strong run at him. Nielsen also interviewed for the Green Bay Packers coordinator job a few years back, so he’s got aspirations beyond being a position coach. If Allen and the Saints turn their attention to coaches already on the roster, these two feel like the most likely candidates. But Pleasant would be an intriguing outside addition.

