Saints to interview Colts’ Scottie Montgomery for OC vacancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scottie Montgomery
    American football player and coach

The New Orleans Saints interviewed Indianapolis Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

Montgomery got some looks earlier this offseason when it came to offensive coordinator vacancies. He was reportedly a finalist for the role with the Carolina Panthers, but they eventually went with Ben McAdoo.

With Sean Payton stepping down as head coach and Dennis Allen taking over, the latter will be searching for an offensive coordinator for his staff,

The Colts have lost several assistant coaches to other teams this offseason and if he gets the offer, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Montgomery took advantage of the promotion.

Montgomery has only had one season working as the Colts running backs coach but it’s clear his impact is being felt.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Rams' Cooper Kupp named Offensive Player of the Year over Jonathan Taylor

Reggie Wayne misses out on 2022 Hall of Fame selection

Colts' Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground Player of the Year

List

11 takeaways from Gus Bradley's press conference

Recommended Stories