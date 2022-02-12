Saints to interview Colts’ Scottie Montgomery for OC vacancy

The New Orleans Saints interviewed Indianapolis Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator vacancy, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

Montgomery got some looks earlier this offseason when it came to offensive coordinator vacancies. He was reportedly a finalist for the role with the Carolina Panthers, but they eventually went with Ben McAdoo.

With Sean Payton stepping down as head coach and Dennis Allen taking over, the latter will be searching for an offensive coordinator for his staff,

Saints are interviewing Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their opening at offensive coordinator, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 11, 2022

The Colts have lost several assistant coaches to other teams this offseason and if he gets the offer, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Montgomery took advantage of the promotion.

Montgomery has only had one season working as the Colts running backs coach but it’s clear his impact is being felt.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Rams' Cooper Kupp named Offensive Player of the Year over Jonathan Taylor Reggie Wayne misses out on 2022 Hall of Fame selection Colts' Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground Player of the Year

List