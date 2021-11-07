Saints inquired about Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater before NFL trade deadline

After losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury, the New Orleans Saints considered bringing back one of their former quarterbacks before the NFL’s trade deadline last week.

The Denver Broncos received “inquiries” about starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — with the Saints among the teams interested — leading up to the deadline, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Broncos “never considered” trading their starting QB, according to Pelissero. After failing to land Bridgewater, New Orleans will turn to a former Denver quarterback, Trevor Siemian, with Taysom Hill likely rotating in on offense.

Filling in for an injured Drew Brees during the 2019 season, Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter for the Saints three years ago. He’s gone 4-4 with the Broncos this season.

Denver did trade away star linebacker Von Miller before the deadline last week, but the team apparently wasn’t willing to part with Bridgewater. The Broncos might be able to use their extra draft picks from the Miller trade to target a QB in 2022, but the team seems content to roll with Bridgewater for at least the rest of the 2021 season.