Saints injury situation worsens as Cesar Ruiz exits Packers game early

The New Orleans Saints offensive line not getting any help as emerging star guard Cesar Ruiz exited the game early. The team announced that he would not return due to suffering a concussion.

To account for the loss, the Saints have seen former Pro Bowler Andrus Peat enter the game at left guard and James Hurst move over to the right guard where Ruiz was. The Saints will be left with just Max Garcia, interior, and Landon Young, tackle, as their available depth.

The offensive line had been off to a rough start this year and have given up two sacks so far early in this one. Ruiz signed a 4-year, $46 million extension earlier in September after showing great improvement in his play from earlier in his career.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire