Saints' Ingram suspended 4 games for NFL substance violation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL says New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four regular season games of 2018 because of a violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

The league has not released details about whether Ingram has tested positive for a performance enhancing drug or simply a banned masking agent.

The league says Ingram will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, and will be eligible to play in his first regular season game after the Saints visit the New York Giants on Sept. 30.

Ingram and his representatives at VIP Sports Management have not commented on the test results or whether Ingram will appeal.

Last season, Ingram rushed for a career-high 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 416 yards receiving.

