Saints inactives vs. 49ers: RB Ty Montgomery dresses out

Ty Montgomery is making his in-game return for the New Orleans Saints after missing a month on injured reserve, filling in for backup running back Dwayne Washington (who is inactive with a back issue). Other notable inactives for the Saints include defensive end Carl Granderson and reserve left tackle Derrick Kelly. Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired in a recent trade, is also dressing out for the Saints.

The 49ers ruled out four players on the final injury report, including starting wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and former Atlanta Falcons tailback Tevin Coleman (knee), who had some good games against the Saints in the past. The full list of inactive players:

From the Saints

RB Dwayne Washington (back)

DE Carl Granderson

CB Ken Crawley

OL Derrick Kelly

LB Chase Hansen

From the 49ers

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

RB Tevin Coleman (knee)

CB K’Waun Williams (ankle)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

