How have the Saints improved at drafting with Jeff Ireland on board?

Jeff Ireland has held the title of assistant general manager for the New Orleans Saints for a couple years now, but his biggest contributions have come as their college scouting director. So when the Chicago Bears requested and were granted an interview with him for their vacant general manager job (a post he’s held before, with the Miami Dolphins) debate immediately launched among fans as to how big a loss Ireland could be.

It’s not an easy answer to come up with. Let’s start by discussing what defines a good pick. Is the player an annual All-Pro? A Pro Bowler? Do they get a second contract (either with the team that drafted them or somewhere else)? Are they just better than their peers from the same draft class, or those picked in the same round? Do the same standards apply to a first round choice and a seventh round flyer? Everyone has their own opinion on what the expectations should be.

But a quick and easy barometer is just looking at how often players are, well, playing. The average NFL career lasts only 3.3 years, or about 53 games, so we’ll use that as our standard for this exercise. Let’s run through the list of draft picks the Saints have made since hiring Ireland back in 2015, distinguishing between an overall hit rate and the success of players drafted in the top 100 (where there’s typically a talent cliff between the rest of the class), and see how many of those selections have passed the test:

2015 draft class

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Round 1: OL Andrus Peat (13th), LB Stephone Anthony (31st)

Round 2: LB Hau’oli Kikaha (44th)

Round 3: QB Garrett Grayson (75th), DB P.J. Williams (78th)

Round 5: LB Davis Tull (148th), DT Tyeler Davison (154th), CB Damian Swann (167th)

Round 7: RB Marcus Murphy (230th)

This was Ireland’s first draft cycle with the Saints, and he didn’t join them until midway through at the Senior Bowl in January. He was working with other people’s scouting reports and information and didn’t have a ton of input as a consultant. It took a year or two for him to hire his own scouts and shake up the process, so we can’t hold this against him too highly.

Story continues

But let’s look at who the Saints drafted. The players picked here have been eligible for 113 regular season games; of the group, only fifth-round nose tackle Tyeler Davison has suited up for 100-plus games (105 in total, 44 of them with the Atlanta Falcons).

And four Saints players drafted in 2015 met the 53-games mark mentioned above: Davison, first rounders Andrus Peat (84) and Stephone Anthony (62), plus third round pick P.J. Williams (78). We can debate how effective each of those players has been in the NFL, but each of them belonged in the NFL. Anthony definitely didn’t meet expectations for a first round selection, and Peat is often maligned by fans but has been a frequent Pro Bowl alternate, so there’s something to be said for that.

Others were cut down by injuries: second round choice Hau’oli Kikaha (27), as well as fifth rounders Damian Swann (7) and Davis Tull (0), who never got a real shot because of it. Kikaha looked the part but his history of knee injuries continued after turning pro, and it’s worth asking whether he should have been picked so highly given the risk involved. We’d be remiss not to remember third round quarterback Garrett Grayson, who only dressed once in his brief career.

So Ireland’s very first Saints draft class hit on, say, three of the nine picks in 2015. Grayson, Tull, and Swann didn’t get into a single season’s worth of games. Kikaha and seventh round returns specialist Marcus Murphy (28 games) didn’t see two years’ worth of action. Anthony washed out before his rookie contract expired. That leaves Peat, Williams, and Davison as the only draftees with any staying power. It’s a disappointing haul, but we’ve got to remember how little infrastructure Ireland had in place, and how much of this we hold against him.

Hit rate: 33%

Top-100 picks hit rate: 40%

2016 draft class

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Round 1: DT Sheldon Rankins (12th)

Round 2: WR Michael Thomas (47th), S Vonn Bell (61st)

Round 4: DT David Onyemata (120th)

Round 7: RB Daniel Lasco (237th)

Here we go. This was Ireland’s first real draft class — working with his own handpicked staff, evaluating prospects with his preferred metrics and testing, with a year’s experience informing him of what Sean Payton and his coaches wanted to work with. And the results speak to it.

Only one of the five players picked in 2016 didn’t play 53 or more games: seventh rounder Daniel Lasco, a special teams ace who suffered a career-ending injury covering a kickoff in 2017. It was a brutal end to what looked like a promising career, and it’s really tough to call the pick a miss because of the circumstances involved.

As for the other four players selected in 2016: they’re all still around, with second rounder Vonn Bell (93 games) leading his class. He was also the first one to leave New Orleans as a free agent signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he’s found a lot of success.

First round pick Sheldon Rankins (79 games) and second round choice Michael Thomas (70) have each struggled with injuries at different points in their careers, but they cleared the bar with ease. And it’s worth noting Rankins was a starter for the New York Jets this season. He didn’t work out in New Orleans, but he’s still making an impact in the NFL.

Fourth rounder David Onyemata (89) might have made the biggest impact relative to where he was picked. He’s one of the best defensive linemen on the roster and can really bring pressure as a pass rusher. He outplayed Rankins and earned an extension with the Saints. He may not have the postseason accolades to go with it, but he was an outstanding mid-round selection.

Hit rate: 80%

Top-100 hit rate: 100%

2017 draft class

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1: CB Marshon Lattimore (11th), OL Ryan Ramczyk (32nd)

Round 2: S Marcus Williams (42nd)

Round 3: RB Alvin Kamara (67th), LB Alex Anzalone (76th), DE Trey Hendrickson (103rd)

Round 6: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (196th)

This is the draft that put Ireland — and the Saints — on the map. It revitalized the franchise, delivering generational talents like Kamara, Lattimore, and Williams, with Ramczyk and Hendrickson drawing All-Pro consideration. Even the players that have moved on are starting for other teams in the NFL.

Anzalone is the only one to not cross the 53 games threshold, and he’s at 52, having missed a lot of time with injuries throughout his career. Hendrickson, a late bloomer who also struggled to stay healthy early on, is just above it at 61. Everyone else has played the equivalent of four seasons (64 games) or better, with the top four picks each tallying 73 or more appearances. Williams leads the class at 76.

Enough has been written already about the greatness of this draft class that we really don’t need to get into it further. Even though Anzalone didn’t meet the minimum for games played, I’ll count the pick as a hit because he’s so close and still starting in the NFL. We can argue about whether Anzalone and Muhammad (64 of his 68 games played have been with the Indianapolis Colts) should qualify as “hits” later, but I know where I stand on the issue.

Hit rate: 100%

Top-100 hit rate: 100%

2018 draft class

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Round 1: DE Marcus Davenport (14th)

Round 3: WR Tre’Quan Smith (91st)

Round 4: OL Rick Leonard (127th)

Round 5: S Natrell Jamerson (164th)

Round 6: CB Kamrin Moore (189th), RB Boston Scott (201st)

Round 7: OL Will Clapp (245th)

So this was a big step back. None of the seven players drafted this year have totaled 53 or more regular season games. Smith comes closest at 51, and Davenport is right there at 48. Scott has appeared in 45 games, all for the Philadelphia Eagles. Clapp has hung around for 34 appearances, but after Jamerson (21 games, none with New Orleans) there’s a steep drop. Moore and Leonard have suited up just twice, each.

This is where I want to get into draft busts, because there haven’t been too many of them since Ireland took over. And that’s been the biggest value in his performance. The Saints drafted star players before him. But they blew a lot of picks on misevaluations and poor fits. That’s been far and few between since Ireland took over. If Davenport and Smith were cut today, neither of them would clear waivers. Fans (and the team) can take issue with their performance and what was invested in them, but both guys belong in the NFL. That’s not being questioned.

Drafting a bust in the fourth round, like Leonard, obviously isn’t great. But you can live with a fourth rounder washing out quickly easier than a first round pick. To say nothing of someone selected in an even later round. If your base level is still strong and you’re drafting players who are helping your team, that’s an improvement over losing entire draft classes.

To that end, I’m counting Davenport and Smith as hits despite not meeting the 53 games marker. Davenport has certainly taken a while to hit his stride and injuries are still a problem for him, and that’s unacceptable for someone the team invested two first rounders in. Smith has been a de facto WR2 or, this season, the WR1, far too often relative to his skills set. He can’t handle matchups with other teams’ top corners, but not every receiver is going to go for 1,000 yards and catch 10 touchdown passes every year. He’s a good depth player that should land on his feet in free agency, if the Saints choose to let him walk away. It’s easy to see him performing better as a WR4 somewhere, maybe a WR3 in the right offense.

So while this draft overall was a step back, the Saints did find two contributors with their first two picks. The Saints probably do have some reservations about each of them, but Davenport and Smith’s stories aren’t finished being written yet. I’ll be charitable and count them as hits, even if they haven’t been the big-time additions fans hoped for. Not every hit is going to be a home run.

Hit rate: 28%

Top-100 hit rate: 100%

2019 draft class

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Round 2: OL Erik McCoy (48th)

Round 4: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (105th)

Round 6: S Saquan Hampton (177th)

Round 7: TE Alize Mack (231st), LB Kaden Elliss (244th)

None of these third-year players have had the opportunity to see the 53 games we’ve been working with so far, so I’ll lower the bar slightly to acknowledge that. A similar ratio adjusted for it spits out 39.5 games, which I’ve rounded up to 40 as a nice solid number.

And both of the first two players selected this year met that standard. McCoy (44 games) missed his first extended time this season with an injury, while Gardner-Johnson (43 games) competed hard early on to climb the depth chart. Elliss is in a distant third place (31 games), having missed most of his rookie year with an injury. The only busts are Hampton (6 games) and Mack (none, but who did get a Super Bowl ring while on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad).

The Saints didn’t have much to work with this year, but they made two great pickups right out of the gate. Let’s hope they both sign extensions now that they’re eligible upon entering a contract year in 2022.

Hit rate: 40%

Top-100 hit rate: 100%

2020 draft class

Round 1: OL Cesar Ruiz (24th)

Round 3: LB Zack Baun (74th), TE Adam Trautman (105th)

Round 7: QB Tommy Stevens (240th)

Another year lowers our barometer again, this time to 27 games played. And the first three picks each surpassed that, with Ruiz and Baun each playing 32 games while Trautman is at 28. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that it’s really, really tough to consider them as hits. Ruiz has been the weak link on the offense line two years running. Baun can’t get snaps on defense if lives were at stake. Trautman looked overwhelmed when asked to start in his second season. None of them have really looked like they belonged in the roles envisioned for them. And Stevens is out of the NFL.

At least Baun is getting a ton of looks on special teams. Fans love the quote about availability being the best ability, and to his credit Ruiz has rarely missed a snap. The problems come when he misses blocks in space or mistimes his jump before the snap to draw a penalty. I’ll give Trautman some credit for not being a total liability, but I’m prepared to call the pick a miss if he slips up next season. For now, he’s a hit in the same way that, say, P.J. Williams or Tre’Quan Smith was a hit. It’s close to swinging the other direction.

It’s still kind of early, but my gut instinct says this was a bad draft class. Maybe the COVID-19 restrictions limited the Saints scouting department in ways other teams weren’t challenged. But when you consider the greater scope of the Saints draft classes in the Ireland era, this sure begins to look like an aberration.

Hit rate: 25%

Top-100 hit rate: 0%

2021 NFL draft

Round 1: DE Payton Turner (28th)

Round 2: LB Pete Werner (60th)

Round 3: CB Paulson Adebo (76th)

Round 4: QB Ian Book (133rd)

Round 6: OL Landon Young (206th)

Round 7: WR Kawaan Baker (255th)

This year’s haul was pretty cut and dry, right? Our bar now is 14 games played, and two rookies surpassed it: Werner and Adebo, who should be starting next year, depending on how free agency shakes out. Werner proved his mettle but it shouldn’t shock anyone if the Saints re-sign Kwon Alexander, who would stay ahead of him on the depth chart. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Turner was limited to five games with elbow, calf, and shoulder injuries. Young dressed for ten of them but ended his first start with a broken foot. Book didn’t show anything in an unwinnable situation, and Baker spent the season on the practice squad. All four of them are ambiguous right now, but they’ve got a lot of time left to prove themselves. For this exercise’s purposes, though, we’re counting them as misses. I expect that perception to change in 2022.

Hit rate: 33%

Top-100 hit rate: 66%

2015 to 2021, in review

So after putting all this together, here’s what I came away with in evaluating all 43 picks the Saints have made since Ireland was hired:

21 of 43 picks considered hits (48%)

15 of 21 top-100 picks considered hits (71%)

We can see how there’s been a consistent, strong hit rate on top-100 picks and a solid baseline for talent since Ireland came aboard, though the team did take some steps back from 2018 to 2021. The larger body of work suggests they could bounce back despite that recent stagnation. But this isn’t much information in a vacuum. How does New Orleans’ drafting in seven years with Ireland in the front office compare to the seven years that preceded his arrival? Let’s take a quick look:

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

2008 to 2014, in review

The Saints spent 38 picks in this span, which I’ve graded as:

15 of 38 picks considered hits (39%)

11 of 16 top-100 picks considered hits (68%)

So that’s a comparable hit rate inside the top 100 selections, though there’s room for debate — 2008’s 7th overall pick Sedrick Elliss passed the mark for games played, but he was out of football once his rookie contract expired, and I’m counting that pick as a miss. At the same time, players drafted near the end of this range like Akiem Hicks and John Jenkins didn’t last long in New Orleans, but they’re still active and helping their teams these days, so those are counted as hits. Chalk it up to the subpar position coaches Sean Payton stuck with for too long.

Here’s where I want to kind of shift gears and look at the really big misses, because I’ve got a hunch that pendulum has swung under Ireland’s draft management. Of the 38 players picked over these seven draft classes, 15 of them never played 16 games — a full season’s worth, with 2012 fourth rounder Nick Toon just missing the cut at 17 games. That’s 39% of your picks never amounting to even a single full season, or 42% if you’re not letting Toon skate by. That’s gnarly, and it shows how many players the Saints spent draft picks on who just weren’t up to snuff for the NFL.

In conclusion

How does that failure rate compare to Ireland’s draft classes? Since 2015, 14 of the 43 prospects selected haven’t played at least 16 games. That number includes rookie linebacker Pete Werner, who almost got there with 15 games played. If you count Werner, that’s 32% of your picks failing to play a full season’s worth of games (well, before the NFL expanded its regular season to 17 games, but let’s stick with a historical figure for easier comparison). If you let Werner slide, and I’m inclined to given how well he’s played, your failure rate drops to 30%. Let’s illustrate all our numbers together in a chart:

2015-2021 (with Jeff Ireland) 2008-2014 (without Jeff Ireland) Hit rate 48% 39% Top-100 hit rate 71% 68% Failure rate 30% 42%

This hasn’t been a perfect process, and there are sure to be complaints about which specific players were termed hits or misses or how I arrived at those conclusions. And that’s okay — that’s how we can get to an intelligent, informed discussion.

Still, looking at those numbers you’ll see a big swing from where the Saints were before Ireland. They may be hitting on their most valuable draft picks with a similar consistency, but New Orleans isn’t burning mid- and late-round picks on guys who can’t play as often as we got used to. They’re regularly finding players who deserve to be in this league and are finding some measure of success, either with the Saints or somewhere else. And that makes sense given how strong their roster became with great drafts in 2016 and 2017, plus improved free agency hauls.

And that’s what you risk losing by letting Ireland go. If that baseline drops back down, your depth chart suffers for it, and another injury-plagued season like 2021 could set the franchise back for years as star talent nears its athletic peak. You can live with less than stellar first round picks like Payton Turner, Cesar Ruiz, and Marcus Davenport if you’re still hitting on mid rounders like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Trey Hendrickson, and David Onyemata. You’ve just got to make fewer goofy decisions like drafting Ian Book and Rick Leonard in that same range.

Will Ireland leave? Maybe. The Bears have cast a wide net, and he’s a real candidate for the job. Other teams interviewed him last year. If the Saints don’t shake up their front office in an effort to retain him, he’s going to head for greener pastures sooner or later. And their willingness to give him an opportunity to bow out suggests they’re willing to move on without him. Whether that’s the right call, well — we’ll just have to wait and see.

1

1