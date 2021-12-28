Saints’ Ian Book throws pick-six on 2nd NFL pass

The Miami Dolphins gave Ian Book an unfriendly welcome to the NFL.

The rookie quarterback from Notre Dame started Monday for the depleted New Orleans Saints.

His first pass went for a short completion.

His second went to the Miami Dolphins’ Nik Needham after being tipped and was returned 25 yards for a pick-six.

Not quite as bad a debut as Sam Darnold had with his first throw for the New York Jets, which went for a pick-six … but close.

The Dolphins led 7-0 after the PAT in a game between 7-7 teams.