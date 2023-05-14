Saints hosting former Steelers, Cowboys WR James Washington for free agent visit

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is visiting the #Saints on Monday, per source. Former second-round pick dealt with foot injury with Dallas last season but is healthy now. Had promising moments in Pittsburgh with 1,629 yards and 11 TDs from 2018-21. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 14, 2023

This is interesting: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the New Orleans Saints are hosting wide receiver James Washington on a free agent visit Monday, following their weekend-long rookie minicamp. He’s a former second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, listed at 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds.

Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys last year after a productive run with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2018 to 2021, but a preseason foot injury limited him to just two games; he was released on Jan. 4 and ended the year with the New York Giants practice squad.

Now healthy, the 27-year-old could be a good fit. The Saints have added veteran receivers this offseason like Bryan Edwards (a former favorite target of Derek Carr) and rookies A.T. Perry (Wake Forest), Shaquan Davis (South Carolina State), Sy Barnett (Davenport), and Malik Flowers (Montana), but there’s room for more competition in training camp.

If the price is right for Washington, he could enter the mix and push guys like Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Kirk Merritt, and Kawaan Baker for the spots they held on the roster and practice squad last season. His deal with the Cowboys last year totaled $1.035 million with $895,000 guaranteed.

More!

3 questions the Saints must answer on offense Ranking the New Orleans Saints' 5 most intriguing matchups in 2023 Saints' Alontae Taylor turns the Falcons' schedule release joke back on them

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire